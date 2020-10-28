Axis Bank Reports Profit Of Rs 1,683 Crore In September Quarter

Axis Bank on Wednesday reported net profit of Rs 1,682.67 crore against loss of Rs 112.08 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. The bank's profit came despite higher provisioning for contingencies.

Axis Bank's net interest income or the difference between interest earned on loans and interest expended on deposits rose 20 per cent to Rs 7,326.07 crore versus Rs 6,101.83 crore in the same period last year. Net interest margin in September quarter was 3.58 per cent as against 3.51 per cent.

Axis Bank's asset quality saw a slight improvement as its gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of total advances came in at 4.18 per cent as against 4.72 per cent in the previous quarter. Total gross NPAs stood at Rs 26,831.64 crore compared with Rs 29,560 crore in the previous quarter.

Net NPA as a percentage of total advances came in at 0.98 per cent versus 1.23 per cent.

"As on 30th September 2020, the Bank had a network of 4,568 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,582 centres compared to 4,284 domestic branches and extension counters situated in 2,453 centres as at end of 30th September 2019. As on 30th September 2020, the Bank had 11,821 ATMs and 5,606 cash recyclers spread across the country," the Mumbai-based private sector lender said in a press release.

Axis Bank shares ended 0.71 per cent lower at Rs 504.85 ahead of its earnings announcement.