InterGlobe, Spicejet Soar As Domestic Flights To Resume Operations On May 25

Commercial flights have been suspended since March 25 as part of the nationwide lockdown

Aviation stocks spiked on the BSE on Thursday morning after the government, on Wednesday, announced that domestic airlines would resume operations on May 25 in a calibrated manner after a gap of more than two months. Commercial flights have been suspended since March 25 as part of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19; only cargo flights and special evacuation flights were permitted during the period.

At 10:45 am, InterGlobe Aviation, which operates flights under the IndiGo brand, had soared by Rs 105 or 12 per cent to trade at the inter-day high of Rs 1,017 and Spicejet was locked at the upper circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 42.95 on the BSE.

The government has intimated all airports and airline companies to gear up for starting their operations from the scheduled date and standard operation procedures would be announced shortly, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

Amid talk of a a new normal, post the commencement of flights, Mr Puri made it clear that it would not be possible to keep the middle seat vacant as such a measure would not help in maintaining the prescribed social distancing and would only lead to a 33 per cent jump in fares across sectors.

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty had gained 0.8 per cent each at 31,078 and 9,140 respectively at the time.