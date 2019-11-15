Aviation Regulator Extends Deadline For IndiGo, GoAir To Replace Pratt & Whitney Engines

The DGCA official said that IndiGo has so far placed modified engines out of 23 aircraft.

In a breather to low-cost airlines IndiGo and GoAir, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the deadline for replacing their faulty Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines on their Airbus 320neo aircraft.

The two carriers now have time till November 24 to install modified 'Low Pressure Turbine' (LPT) engines on their planes.

In case of IndiGo, the regulator had directed the carrier to initially change engines in 16 aircraft by November 12. The deadline for GoAir to change the engines in their 13 jets was November 13.

The regulator subsequently asked IndiGo to change glitch-prone engines in 23 aircraft by November 19. But the trouble soon mounted with the regulator directing the airline to change all its faulty PW engines by January 31, 2020.

Non-compliance with the DGCA directives meant grounding of their fleet.

A DGCA official said that the timeline for IndiGo to replace the faulty engines remains January 31, 2020 for its entire A320neo fleet but the deadline for other batches of aircraft has been relaxed for both the two carriers.

An airline executive said that provided an engine is available for replacement, it takes about 15-16 hours to make the change.

The DGCA official said that IndiGo has so far placed modified engines out of 23 aircraft. The other carrier GoAir has changed the engines on 9 aircraft out of 13.



