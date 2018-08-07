SBI, 3 Other Lenders Collect Rs 3,872 Crore As Penalty For Insufficient Account Balance In FY18

Axis Bank comes third in the list by collecting Rs. 530.12 crore from customers.

21 public sector banks and three major private sector banks collected penalties close to Rs 5,000 crore in 2017-18 from customers for non-maintenance of Average Monthly Balance (AMB) balance in their accounts, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) on Sunday. Average Monthly Balance (AMB) is the minimum average of deposits required by the bank customers in their savings accounts. Customers failing to meet the AMB requirements in a month have to bear certain penalty charges. According to the report, country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), tops the list in penalising its customers for not maintaining minimum account balance in FY18.

Here's how much penalties were charged by banks in FY18 for non-maintenance of Average Monthly Balance (AMB) balance:

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI, which re-introduced the penalty on deposits going below monthly average balance basis from April 2017, charged nearly half the amount raised by the 24 banks put together (Rs. 4,989.55 crore). The lender collected a whooping Rs. 2,433.87 crore from customers. However, soon after this report circulated, SBI said that its charges for non-maintenance of AMB were one of the lowest in the history. The banking major said that it reduced AMB requirement by up to 40 per cent with effect from April. Also, almost 40 per cent of its savings bank accounts were exempt from the average monthly balance rules, the lender added.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, collected Rs. 590.84 crore for non-maintenance of Average Monthly Balance (AMB) balance in their accounts from its customers. The bank recently revised its fixed deposit or FD interest rates in select maturities for both general and senior citizens of the country.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank comes third in the list by collecting Rs. 530.12 crore from customers. Axis Bank recently posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as the country's third-biggest private sector lender by assets earned more from interest-bearing assets.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank charged Rs. 317.6 crore from it's customers for non-maintenance of AMB balance in their accounts, the report said.