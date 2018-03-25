GoAir Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets Till March 25. 10 Points

However, GoAir's 'Appy Weekends' discount offer is not applicable on certain travel dates. These are March 30, April 13-15, June 14-17, August 14-19, August 23-26, August 31-September 3, and September 28-September 30.
Weekend Appiness!— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) March 23, 2018
Book on the GoAir mobile app on weekends and get up to ₹500* off on a return journey!
Use Promo Code: GOAPP250
Book Now - https://t.co/Ui5IySmm7bpic.twitter.com/ARCyT4eBF2
Here are the terms and conditions of GoAir's discount offer:
1. According to the company's website, GoAir's offer is valid across selective fare types and fare products.
2. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, said the Mumbai-headquartered company.
3. The offer is not applicable for infant booking, said the carrier.
4. Offer is discounted on base fare only and not valid for any form of cash back, said the carrier.
5. GoAir's offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets.
6. GoAir's offer is not applicable in combination with any other promotion or promo code.
7. The airlin'es offer / seats are subject to availability.
8. Offer provides the normal GoAir baggage allowance. Any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy.
9. Date change, Rebooking and Refund charges will be applicable as per the fare rules.
10. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.