Profit

GoAir Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets Till March 25. 10 Points

The travel period for GoAir's discount offer ends on September 30, 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: March 25, 2018 11:03 IST
This offer is applicable on GoAir mobile app only.

GoAir airline is offering up to Rs 250 discount on one-way domestic flight tickets and up to Rs 500 off on return journey under it's 'Appy Weekends' offer, said the airline on its official website-goair.in. GoAir's discount offer is valid on booking tickets till March 25, 2018, mentioned carrier in a tweet posted on it's official handle- @goairlinesindia. The travel period for GoAir's discount offer ends on September 30, 2018. This offer is applicable on GoAir mobile app only. Customers can avail the offer using the promo code, GOAPP250, said the country's fifth-largest air carrier. However, GoAir's 'Appy Weekends' discount offer is not applicable on certain travel dates. These are March 30, April 13-15, June 14-17, August 14-19, August 23-26, August 31-September 3, and September 28-September 30. 

Here are the terms and conditions of GoAir's discount offer:

1. According to the company's website, GoAir's offer is valid across selective fare types and fare products.

2. Group discount is not applicable on this offer, said the Mumbai-headquartered company. 

3. The offer is not applicable for infant booking, said the carrier.

4. Offer is discounted on base fare only and not valid for any form of cash back, said the carrier.

5. GoAir's offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets.

6. GoAir's offer is not applicable in combination with any other promotion or promo code.

7. The airlin'es offer / seats are subject to availability.

8. Offer provides the normal GoAir baggage allowance. Any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy.

Comments
9. Date change, Rebooking and Refund charges will be applicable as per the fare rules.

10. GoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

GoAirGoAir Sale

