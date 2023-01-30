Renault To Slash Stake In Nissan From 43% To 15% In 'Rebalancing Act'

The deal is a part of a broad agreement reshaping relations between the firms.

French automaker Renault will slash its stake in partner Nissan as part of a deal rebalancing the rocky alliance between the two companies, the Japanese firm said Monday.

Renault will reduce its stake from just over 43 percent to 15 percent, the same size as Nissan's stake in its French counterpart, as part of a broad agreement reshaping relations between the firms, Nissan said in a statement.

