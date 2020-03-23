Auto Stocks Skid As Coronavirus Lockdown Halts Production

The government has completely locked down 80 districts in 17 corona-virus affected states till March 31

Auto stocks have dived to their lowest level in more than 6 years as the lockdown in most parts of the country to control the spread of coronavirus has led to a halt in production in auto plants. At 12:30 pm, the BSE Auto index had shed 12 per cent to 10,661. The BSE Sensex was down 11 per cent at 26,603 at the time.

Maruti Suzuki had slumped 12 per cent to Rs 4,410, Mahindra and Mahindra shed 10 per cent down at Rs 290 and Tata Motors lost 9 per cent at Rs 70. Hero MotoCorp and VS Motor, Bosch and Ashok Leyland had also weakened between 13 per cent and 16 per cent each.

India's biggest automaker Maruti Suzuki has halted production at its Haryana facility. In a regulatory filing on March 22, India's largest automaker said, "Maruti Suzuki has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19, which includes sanitisation and hygiene, temperature checks, maximizing video-conferencing and minimising contact, closing employee travel, health and distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject. As a next step, the Government policy now requires closure of production and accordingly the company has taken a decision on production closure."

Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Hyundai Motor Co have also reportedly announced that they would halt car production due to the coronavirus outbreak. Tata Motors said on Friday it was rapidly scaling down activity at its car factory in Maharashtra and was preparing to close it if concerns about coronavirus deepen and Anand Mahindra said on Twitter that the company will immediately begin work on making ventilators at its plants.

Moreover, suspension of shipments by China in wake of the coronavirus outbreak will adversely impact the auto and auto-ancillary sectors in India as China accounts for more than 25 per cent of India's annual automotive component imports.

The government has completely locked down 80 districts in 17 corona-virus affected states till March 31 in an effort to control the spread of the deadly Covid 19 contagion. States such as Punjab and West Bengal have also announced a complete lock-down to enforce social distancing. The country has registered 341 cases of coronavirus, with seven deaths, as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, Dalal Street is having another nightmarish session, with trading being halted for 45 minutes earlier in the day after the benchmark indices hit the lower circuit of 10 per cent, as the threat of a coronavirus-induced recession gnaws at the markets. The trading halt was a second in a span of seven sessions, as world markets continued to suffer the worst selloff since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.