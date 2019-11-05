Suzuki Motor Q2 Profit Drops 32% Amid Demand Slump In India, Its Biggest Market

Japan's Suzuki Motor posted an operating profit of 55.9 billion yen for the July-September quarter

Suzuki Motor Corp reported on Tuesday a 32 per cent fall in second-quarter operating profit, weighed by a slowdown in domestic output as the automaker improves its inspection processes, and a slump in India, its biggest market.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker posted an operating profit of 55.9 billion yen ($513.83 million) for the July-September quarter, down from 82 billion yen a year ago but above a mean forecast for 44.87 billion yen from nine analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Last month, Suzuki cut its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly 40 per cent to 200 billion yen, which would be a four-year low, as it takes a hit from measures to improve its final inspection system for cars sold in Japan, and slowing demand in India.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.