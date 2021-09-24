Sansera Engineering Debuts On Dalal Street Today. Here Are The Details

Sansera Engineering manufactures precision forged and machined components for engines

Sansera Engineering will list on Dalal Street today i.e. September 24. The auto ancillary company's initial public offering (IPO), which was open between September 14 and September 16, was a complete offer for sale by promoters Subramonia Sekhar Vasan, Unni Rajagopal Kothenath, Fatheraj Singhvi and Devappa Devaraj, and shareholders Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Eben.

The IPO was subscribed 11.47 times, as per data available on the NSE website. The qualified institutional buyers portions was subscribed 26.47 times, the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 11.37 times and the retail investors segment attracted 3.15 times subscription.

As the IPO was an offer for sale, Sansera Engineering will not receive any proceeds from the share sale.

Sansera Engineering manufactures precision forged and machined components for engine, transmission, suspension, braking, chassis and other systems, and caters to automotive and non-automotive sectors.