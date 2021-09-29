Atul Auto Starts Production At Ahmedabad Plant; Stock Gains Almost 1%

At 12:30 pm, Atul Auto shares were trading at Rs 221.30, higher by 0.9 per cent, on the BSE

Atul Auto has started commercial production at its plant located at Bhayla in Ahmedabad District, Gujarat from September 27. "The commercial production at Bhayla plant of the company for manufacturing three wheeler automobiles has been commenced on September 27, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges post market hours on Tuesday.

Atul Auto manufactures three-wheelers under the brand name of 'Atul' also also makes spare parts, components and related products.

At the start of September, Atul Auto had acquired Khushbu Auto Finance, which is into financing three-wheeler automobiles and has a presence in Gujarat, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.

At 12:30 pm, Atul Auto shares were trading at RS 221.30, higher by 0.9 per cent, on the BSE. The shares have gained almost 15 per cent in the past three sessions alone.