Atmanirbhar 3.0: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana For Job Creation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a new scheme to incentivise job creation, as part of Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus measures announced  to boost economic growth. The Atma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana will generate new employment and more job creation, the finance minister asserted.

Every EPFO registered established organisation, who take new employees who were never covered under EPFO or those who lost their job between Mar 1 and Sept 30 this year, will be given benefits. This will will be effective from Oct 1, 2020. They will be covered for the next 2 years.

