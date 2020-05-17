Government, RBI Stimulus Measures Amount To Rs 20.97 Lakh Crore: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman detailed the breakup of the economic package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday gave a detailed break up of the Rs 20 lakh crore package under the "Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Ms Sitharaman detailed upon the break up after announcing the fifth and final tranche of announcements and said that the government stimulus and the measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), together add up to Rs 20.97 Lakh Crore.

Here is the break up of the same:

First Tranche: Rs 5,94,550 crore

First Tranche: Rs 5,94,550 crore



Second Tranche: Rs 3,10,000 crore

Second Tranche: Rs 3,10,000 crore



Third Tranche: Rs 1,50,000 crore

Third Tranche: Rs 1,50,000 crore



Fourth and Fifth Tranche: Rs 48,100 crore

Fourth and Fifth Tranche: Rs 48,100 crore

Earlier government measures including PM Garib Kalyan scheme: Rs 1,92,800 crore

RBI Measures: Rs 8,01,603 crore