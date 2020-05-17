Government, RBI Stimulus Measures Amount To Rs 20.97 Lakh Crore: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman detailed the breakup of the Rs 20.97 lakh crore economic package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday gave a detailed break up of the Rs 20 lakh crore package under the "Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Ms Sitharaman detailed upon the break up after announcing the fifth and final tranche of announcements and said that the government stimulus and the measures taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), together add up to Rs 20.97 Lakh Crore.

Here is the break up of the same: 

First Tranche: Rs 5,94,550 crore


Second Tranche: Rs 3,10,000 crore


Third Tranche: Rs 1,50,000 crore


Fourth and Fifth Tranche: Rs 48,100 crore

Earlier government measures including PM Garib Kalyan scheme: Rs 1,92,800 crore
RBI Measures: Rs 8,01,603 crore

Nirmala SitharamanEconomic Package Breakup

