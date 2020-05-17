All Sectors To Be Open To Private Players, Announces Nirmala Sitharaman

A new public sector policy will be announced soon, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

The government on Sunday said it will privatise state-run companies in non-strategic sector. It further said, that under a new public sector policy, which is to be announced soon, a list of strategic sectors will be drafted, where a maximum of only four public sector enterprises will remain. The rest public sectors will be either be merged or privatised.

The announcements were made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while briefing the media on the fifth and final tranche of economic measures under the "Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan".

On Sunday, the finance minister also made announcements related to additional allocation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and relaxation of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) norms, among other things.

