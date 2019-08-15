Non-Cash ATM Transactions Won't Attract Charges Now: 10 Things To Know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks not to treat failed transactions at ATMs or non-cash withdrawal transactions such as balance enquiries or cheque book requests as part of "five free transactions" available to customers every month. Currently, transactions failed due to technical reasons, non-availability of currency in ATMs, etc., are also included in the number of free ATM transactions. These transactions shall not be counted as valid ATM transactions for the customer, RBI said in a circular on Wednesday. "Consequently, no charges will be levied on these failed transactions," it added.