NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

ATM Charges Levied By Banks For Making Cash Transactions

Customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the mandated numbers of free transactions, as directed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Your Money | Edited by | Updated: August 10, 2019 15:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
ATM Charges Levied By Banks For Making Cash Transactions

Banks also charge an amount for the issuance and annual maintenance of ATMs.


Key lenders, both public and private, in the country levy charges on customers for various uses of an ATM-cum-debit card. The ATM charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank where the customer's account is located or some other bank - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country. Banks also charge an amount for the issuance and annual maintenance of ATMs. However, the customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the mandated numbers of free transactions, as directed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). For example, State Bank of India (SBI) allows its customers to withdraw up to Rs 40,000 per day in case of Classic Debit card.

Given below is a comparison of ATM transaction and other charges levied by SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards, according to sbi.co.in:

Debit Card Issuance ChargesNormal (Classic/Global)Nil
Gold Debit Card100/- (including service tax)
Platinum Debit Card306/- (including service tax)
Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)Classic Debit Card100/- plus service tax
Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card150/- plus service tax
Platinum Debit Card200/- plus service tax
Pride/Premium Business Debit Card300/- plus service tax
Debit Card Replacement ChargesRs.204/- (including service tax)
Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PINRs.51/- (including service tax)
Domestic Transaction ChargesTransactions at State Bank Group ATMsFree
Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only)Free
Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account:
Financial Transaction:17/- (including service tax)
Non-Financial Transaction6/- (including service tax)

HDFC Bank 

Here are the various charges of HDFC Bank's ATM cards, according to hdfcbank.com:

ATM / DEBIT CARD RELATED CHARGES
ATM cardNo Charge
ATM card - Replacement chargesReplacement of a lost card - Rs 200 (plus taxes)
ATM card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMsNo Charge (effective 1st Dec 2014)
Debit Card - Annual Fee - RegularRs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Renewal Fee - RegularRs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Annual Fee - PlatinumRs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
Debit Card - Renewal Fee - PlatinumRs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
Debit Card - Replacement chargesReplacement/Reissuance Charges for Debit Cards - Rs. 200 plus applicable taxes
Add-on debit card - RegularOne add-on card - No Charge for the first year
Rs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Transaction charge - HDFC Bank ATMsNo Charge
Debit Card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMsFirst 5 Transactions Free across all Cities
Transactions over and above free limit will be charged as under:
Cash withdrawal - Rs. 20 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
Non-Financial Transaction - Rs. 8.5 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
PIN regeneration chargeRs 50 (plus taxes)
Number of Cash transactions4 free cash transactions per month
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)5th transaction onwards - Rs.150/- per transaction plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) would be levied
Value of Cash transactionsAny HDFC Branch
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)2 lakh - Free per month per account.
Above 2 lakh - Rs.5/- per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
Third party Cash transactionUpto a limit of Rs.25,000/- per day - Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)Above Rs.25,000/- not allowed

ICICI Bank

Here are the various charges of ICICI Bank's ATM cards, according to icicibank.com: 

Transaction typeTransaction charges
Joining FeeRs. 250 + GST as applicable
Annual FeeRs. 250 + GST as applicable
Lost card replacementRs. 199 + GST as applicable
Cash withdrawal from ICICI Bank ATM'sFree
Cash withdrawal from Non ICICI Bank ATM'sRs. 20 per withdrawal + GST as applicable
Balance Inquiry from ICICI Bank ATM'sFree
Balance Inquiry from Non ICICI Bank ATM'sRs. 8 per inquiry + GST as applicable

The saving account of India Post, which has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, also offers ATM facility.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ATM rulesATM charges

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala RainKochiKashmirCongressNational Film AwardsBakridPNR StatusLive TVOppo K3Note 10Batla House

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top