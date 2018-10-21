NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
ATM Charges: Amount Levied By Top Banks For Transactions And Other Services

From State Bank of India (SBI) to private sector banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank offer limited number of ATM transactions free of cost every month.

Your Money | | Updated: October 21, 2018 11:55 IST
The number of permitted free transactions at ATMs in a month depends on factors such as location of ATM.

Key lenders in the country offer the service of ATMs but have certain charges for their customers for making transactions at ATMs. From State Bank of India (SBI) to private sector banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank offer limited number of ATM transactions free of cost every month. The number of permitted free transactions at ATMs in a month depends on factors such as location of ATM. However, they also charge an amount for its issuance and annual maintenance, among others. 

Here's a comparison of ATM transaction charges by SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India

Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on sbi.co.in:

Debit Card Issuance ChargesNormal (Classic/Global)Nil
Gold Debit Card100/- (including service tax)
Platinum Debit Card306/- (including service tax)
Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)Classic Debit Card100/- plus service tax
Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card150/- plus service tax
Platinum Debit Card200/- plus service tax
Pride/Premium Business Debit Card300/- plus service tax
Debit Card Replacement ChargesRs.204/- (including service tax)
Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PINRs.51/- (including service tax)
Domestic Transaction ChargesTransactions at State Bank Group ATMsFree
Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only)Free
Other Bank ATMs - Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: 
Financial Transaction:17/- (including service tax)
Non-Financial Transaction6/- (including service tax)

 

HDFC Bank 

Here are the various charges of HDFC Bank's ATM cards as stated on hdfcbank.com:

ATM / DEBIT CARD RELATED CHARGES
ATM cardNo Charge
ATM card - Replacement chargesReplacement of a lost card - Rs 200 (plus taxes)
ATM card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMsNo Charge (effective 1st Dec 2014)
Debit Card - Annual Fee - RegularRs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Renewal Fee - RegularRs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Annual Fee - PlatinumRs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
Debit Card - Renewal Fee - PlatinumRs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
Debit Card - Replacement chargesReplacement/Reissuance Charges for Debit Cards - Rs. 200 plus applicable taxes
Add-on debit card - RegularOne add-on card - No Charge for the first yearRs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Transaction charge - HDFC Bank ATMsNo Charge
Debit Card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMsFirst 5 Transactions Free across all CitiesTransactions over and above free limit will be charged as under:Cash withdrawal - Rs. 20 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)Non-Financial Transaction - Rs. 8.5 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
PIN regeneration chargeRs 50 (plus taxes)
Number of Cash transactions (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)4 free cash transactions per month5th transaction onwards - Rs.150/- per transaction plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) would be levied
Value of Cash transactions(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)Any HDFC Branch2 lakh - Free per month per account.Above 2 lakh - Rs.5/- per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
Third party Cash transaction(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)Upto a limit of Rs.25,000/- per day - Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)Above Rs.25,000/- not allowed

 

ICICI Bank

Here are the various charges of ICICI Bank's ATM cards as stated on icicibank.com: 

Transaction typeTransaction charges
Joining FeeRs. 250 + GST as applicable
Annual FeeRs. 250 + GST as applicable
Lost card replacementRs. 199 + GST as applicable
Cash withdrawal from ICICI Bank ATM'sFree
Cash withdrawal from Non ICICI Bank ATM'sRs. 20 per withdrawal + GST as applicable
Balance Inquiry from ICICI Bank ATM'sFree
Balance Inquiry from Non ICICI Bank ATM'sRs. 8 per inquiry + GST as applicable

 

The saving account of India Post, which has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, also offers ATM facility.

