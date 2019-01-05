ATM-Cum-Debit Card Charges Levied By Top Lenders For Cash Transactions, Other Services

The customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above mandated numbers of free transactions.

Major banks in the country offer a fixed number of ATM-cum-debit card transactions free of cost ever month and charge customers for transactions at ATMs over and above these permitted numbers. The ATM card charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank where the customer's account is located or some other bank - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country. Banks, from state-run State Bank of India (SBI) to private sector peers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank - also charge customers for issuance and annual maintenance of an ATM-cum-debit card.

Given below is a comparison of various types of ATM card charges levied by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Debit Card Issuance Charges Normal (Classic/Global) Nil Gold Debit Card 100/- (including tax) Platinum Debit Card 306/- (including tax) Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards) Classic Debit Card 100/- plus tax Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card 150/- plus tax Platinum Debit Card 200/- plus tax Pride/Premium Business Debit Card 300/- plus tax Debit Card Replacement Charges Rs.204/- (including tax) Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN Rs.51/- (including tax) Domestic Transaction Charges Transactions at State Bank Group ATMs Free Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only) Free Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: Financial Transaction: 17/- (including tax) Non-Financial Transaction 6/- (including tax)

HDFC Bank

Here are the various charges of HDFC Bank's ATM cards as stated on bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

ATM / DEBIT CARD RELATED CHARGES ATM card No Charge ATM card - Replacement charges Replacement of a lost card - Rs. 200 (plus taxes) ATM card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMs No Charge (effective 1st Dec 2014) Debit Card - Annual Fee - Regular Rs. 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14) Debit Card - Renewal Fee - Regular Rs. 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14) Debit Card - Annual Fee - Platinum Rs. 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15) Debit Card - Renewal Fee - Platinum Rs. 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15) Debit Card - Replacement charges Replacement/Reissuance Charges for Debit Cards - Rs.200 plus applicable taxes Add-on debit card - Regular One add-on card - No Charge for the first year Rs. 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14) Debit Card - Transaction charge - HDFC Bank ATMs No Charge Debit Card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMs First 5 Transactions Free across all Cities Transactions over and above free limit will be charged as under: Cash withdrawal - Rs. 20 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) Non-Financial Transaction - Rs. 8.5 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) PIN regeneration charge Rs. 50 (plus taxes) Number of Cash transactions 4 free cash transactions per month (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) 5th transaction onwards - Rs.150/- per transaction plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) would be levied Value of Cash transactions Any HDFC Branch (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) 2 lakh - Free per month per account. Above 2 lakh - Rs.5/- per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) Third party Cash transaction Upto a limit of Rs.25,000/- per day - Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) Above Rs.25,000/- not allowed

ICICI Bank

Here are the various charges of ICICI Bank's ATM cards as stated on bank's website - icicibank.com:

Transaction type Transaction charges Joining Fee Rs. 250 + GST as applicable Annual Fee Rs. 250 + GST as applicable Lost card replacement Rs. 199 + GST as applicable Cash withdrawal from ICICI Bank ATM's Free Cash withdrawal from Non ICICI Bank ATM's Rs. 20 per withdrawal + GST as applicable Balance Inquiry from ICICI Bank ATM's Free Balance Inquiry from Non ICICI Bank ATM's Rs. 8 per inquiry + GST as applicable

Yes Bank

Here are the various charges of Yes Bank's ATM cards as stated on bank's website - yesbank.in:

Standard Debit Card Variants Issuance/Annual Debit Card Fee YES FIRST World/ YES FIRST Business World Debit Card Rs 2,499 Yes PREMIA World Debit Card Rs 1,249 Yes Prosperity Platinum CHIP + NFC Debit Card Rs 599 Yes Prosperity Platinum CHIP + NFC Debit Card 399 199 Yes Prosperity Titanium Plus CHIP + NFC Debit Card Rs 399 Yes Prosperity Gold CHIP Debit Card Rs 249 Yes Prosperity Titanium CHIP + NFC Debit Card Rs 149 Yes Prosperity Silver CHIP Debit Card Rs 149 RuPay Domestic Platinum CHIP Debit Card Rs 99 RuPay PMJDY Debit Card Nil RuPay Kisan Debit Card Nil Yes Prosperity Business Gold Debit Card Rs 349

The saving account of India Post, which has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, also offers ATM facility.