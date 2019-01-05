NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
ATM-Cum-Debit Card Charges Levied By Top Lenders For Cash Transactions, Other Services

Banks also charge customers for issuance and annual maintenance of an ATM-cum-debit card.

Your Money | | Updated: January 05, 2019 18:30 IST
The customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above mandated numbers of free transactions.


Major banks in the country offer a fixed number of ATM-cum-debit card transactions free of cost ever month and charge customers for transactions at ATMs over and above these permitted numbers. The ATM card charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank where the customer's account is located or some other bank - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country. Banks, from state-run State Bank of India (SBI) to private sector peers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank - also charge customers for issuance and annual maintenance of an ATM-cum-debit card.

Given below is a comparison of various types of ATM card charges levied by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on bank's website - sbi.co.in:

Debit Card Issuance ChargesNormal (Classic/Global)Nil
Gold Debit Card100/- (including tax)
Platinum Debit Card306/- (including tax)
Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)Classic Debit Card100/- plus tax
Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card150/- plus tax
Platinum Debit Card200/- plus tax
Pride/Premium Business Debit Card300/- plus tax
Debit Card Replacement ChargesRs.204/- (including tax) 
Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PINRs.51/- (including tax) 
Domestic Transaction ChargesTransactions at State Bank Group ATMsFree
Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only)Free
Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: 
Financial Transaction:17/- (including tax)
Non-Financial Transaction6/- (including tax)

HDFC Bank

Here are the various charges of HDFC Bank's ATM cards as stated on bank's website - hdfcbank.com:

ATM / DEBIT CARD RELATED CHARGES
ATM cardNo Charge
ATM card - Replacement chargesReplacement of a lost card - Rs. 200 (plus taxes)
ATM card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMsNo Charge (effective 1st Dec 2014)
Debit Card - Annual Fee - RegularRs. 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Renewal Fee - RegularRs. 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Annual Fee - PlatinumRs. 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
Debit Card - Renewal Fee - PlatinumRs. 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
Debit Card - Replacement chargesReplacement/Reissuance Charges for Debit Cards - Rs.200 plus applicable taxes
Add-on debit card - RegularOne add-on card - No Charge for the first year
 Rs. 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Transaction charge - HDFC Bank ATMsNo Charge
Debit Card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMsFirst 5 Transactions Free across all Cities
 Transactions over and above free limit will be charged as under:
 Cash withdrawal - Rs. 20 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
 Non-Financial Transaction - Rs. 8.5 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
PIN regeneration chargeRs. 50 (plus taxes)
Number of Cash transactions4 free cash transactions per month
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)5th transaction onwards - Rs.150/- per transaction plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) would be levied
Value of Cash transactionsAny HDFC Branch
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)2 lakh - Free per month per account.
 Above 2 lakh - Rs.5/- per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
Third party Cash transactionUpto a limit of Rs.25,000/- per day - Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)Above Rs.25,000/- not allowed

ICICI Bank

Here are the various charges of ICICI Bank's ATM cards as stated on bank's website - icicibank.com: 

Transaction typeTransaction charges
Joining FeeRs. 250 + GST as applicable
Annual FeeRs. 250 + GST as applicable
Lost card replacementRs. 199 + GST as applicable
Cash withdrawal from ICICI Bank ATM'sFree
Cash withdrawal from Non ICICI Bank ATM'sRs. 20 per withdrawal + GST as applicable
Balance Inquiry from ICICI Bank ATM'sFree
Balance Inquiry from Non ICICI Bank ATM'sRs. 8 per inquiry + GST as applicable

Yes Bank

Here are the various charges of Yes Bank's ATM cards as stated on bank's website - yesbank.in:

Standard Debit Card VariantsIssuance/Annual Debit Card Fee
YES FIRST World/ YES FIRST Business World Debit CardRs 2,499
Yes PREMIA World Debit CardRs 1,249
Yes Prosperity Platinum CHIP + NFC Debit CardRs 599
Yes Prosperity Platinum CHIP + NFC Debit Card399 199
Yes Prosperity Titanium Plus CHIP + NFC Debit CardRs 399
Yes Prosperity Gold CHIP Debit CardRs 249
Yes Prosperity Titanium CHIP + NFC Debit CardRs 149
Yes Prosperity Silver CHIP Debit CardRs 149
RuPay Domestic Platinum CHIP Debit CardRs 99
RuPay PMJDY Debit CardNil
RuPay Kisan Debit CardNil
Yes Prosperity Business Gold Debit CardRs 349

The saving account of India Post, which has a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices across the country, also offers ATM facility.

