ATM Charges Levied By Key Lenders For Transactions And Other Services

However, banks also charge an amount for the issuance and annual maintenance of ATMs.

Top banks in the country offer ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain usage charges. From State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, to private sector peers like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank - lenders offer a fixed number of ATM transactions free of cost every month. The ATM charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank where the customer's account is located or some other bank - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country.

Here's a comparison of ATM transaction charges by SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India

Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on sbi.co.in:

Particulars Card/Charges Charges Debit Card Issuance Charges Normal (Classic/Global) Nil Gold Debit Card 100/- (including service tax) Platinum Debit Card 306/- (including service tax) Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards) Classic Debit Card 100/- plus service tax Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card 150/- plus service tax Platinum Debit Card 200/- plus service tax Pride/Premium Business Debit Card 300/- plus service tax Debit Card Replacement Charges Rs.204/- (including service tax) Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN Rs.51/- (including service tax) Domestic Transaction Charges Transactions at State Bank Group ATMs Free Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only) Free Other Bank ATMs - Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: Financial Transaction: 17/- (including service tax) Non-Financial Transaction 6/- (including service tax)

Punjab National Bank

Here are the various charges of PNB's ATM cards as stated on pnbindia.in:

Particulars Of Charges Charges Type of Card Platinum Card Rs 300/- International Card Rs 200/- Prepaid Card Rs 20/- Other Card Nil Charges for Issue of Duplicate ATM/Debit Card/Replacement of ATM/Debit Card Rs. 200/- ATM/Debit Card (including Add on Cards) Annual Fee on completion of one year and thereafter to be charged on yearly basis. Rs. 100/- Charges for issuing Add on Card Rs. 100/- per card Charges for issue of duplicate PIN (However, if the Card has not been used even once due to error in printing of PIN, issue of Duplicate PIN shall be free) Rs. 50/- Issue of ATM/Debit Card with photograph of the Cardholder Rs. 25/- Mitra Card Annual Fee/Duplicate PIN/Duplicate Card Charges Nil Mark up Charges for each POSP transaction at Petrol Pumps, Restaurants and for Railway Bookings, etc. @2.5% subject to minimum of Rs.10/-

HDFC Bank

Here are the various charges of HDFC Bank's ATM cards as stated on hdfcbank.com: