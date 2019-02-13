NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
ATM Charges Levied By Key Lenders For Transactions And Other Services

Lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer a fixed number of ATM transactions free of cost every month.

Your Money | | Updated: February 13, 2019 21:07 IST
Top banks in the country offer ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain usage charges. From State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, to private sector peers like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank - lenders offer a fixed number of ATM transactions free of cost every month. The ATM charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank where the customer's account is located or some other bank - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country.

Here's a comparison of ATM transaction charges by SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India

Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on sbi.co.in:

ParticularsCard/ChargesCharges
Debit Card Issuance ChargesNormal (Classic/Global)Nil
Gold Debit Card100/- (including service tax)
Platinum Debit Card306/- (including service tax)
Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)Classic Debit Card100/- plus service tax
Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card150/- plus service tax
Platinum Debit Card200/- plus service tax
Pride/Premium Business Debit Card300/- plus service tax
Debit Card Replacement ChargesRs.204/- (including service tax) 
Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PINRs.51/- (including service tax) 
Domestic Transaction ChargesTransactions at State Bank Group ATMsFree
Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only)Free
Other Bank ATMs - Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: 
Financial Transaction:17/- (including service tax)
Non-Financial Transaction6/- (including service tax)

 

Punjab National Bank

Here are the various charges of PNB's ATM cards as stated on pnbindia.in:

Particulars Of ChargesCharges
Type of Card 
Platinum CardRs 300/-
International CardRs 200/-
Prepaid CardRs 20/-
Other CardNil
Charges for Issue of Duplicate ATM/Debit Card/Replacement of ATM/Debit CardRs. 200/-
ATM/Debit Card (including Add on Cards) Annual Fee on completion of one year and thereafter to be charged on yearly basis.Rs. 100/-
Charges for issuing Add on CardRs. 100/- per card
Charges for issue of duplicate PIN (However, if the Card has not been used even once due to error in printing of PIN, issue of Duplicate PIN shall be free)Rs. 50/-
Issue of ATM/Debit Card with photograph of the CardholderRs. 25/-
Mitra Card Annual Fee/Duplicate PIN/Duplicate Card ChargesNil
Mark up Charges for each POSP transaction at Petrol Pumps, Restaurants and for Railway Bookings, etc.@2.5% subject to minimum of Rs.10/-

 

HDFC Bank

Here are the various charges of HDFC Bank's ATM cards as stated on hdfcbank.com:

ATM / Debit Card Related Charges
ATM cardNo Charge
ATM card - Replacement chargesReplacement of a lost card - Rs 200 (plus taxes)
ATM card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMsNo Charge (effective 1st Dec 2014)
Debit Card - Annual Fee - RegularRs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Renewal Fee - RegularRs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Annual Fee - PlatinumRs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
Debit Card - Renewal Fee - PlatinumRs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
Debit Card - Replacement chargesReplacement/Reissuance Charges for Debit Cards - Rs. 200 plus applicable taxes
Add-on debit card - RegularOne add-on card - No Charge for the first year
 Rs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
Debit Card - Transaction charge - HDFC Bank ATMsNo Charge
Debit Card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMsFirst 5 Transactions Free across all Cities
 Transactions over and above free limit will be charged as under:
 Cash withdrawal - Rs. 20 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
 Non-Financial Transaction - Rs. 8.5 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
Debit Card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank international ATMsRs 25 per balance enquiry
 Rs 125 per cash withdrawal (plus taxes)
 The Bank will charge cross-currency mark-up of 3.5% on foreign currency transactions carried out on Debit Cards. The exchange rate used will be the VISA/Master Card wholesale exchange rate prevailing at the time of transaction
Decline charge for insufficient balanceTransactions declined at other bank ATMs anywhere in the world or at a merchant outlet outside India due to insufficient funds will be charged at Rs 25 per transaction (plus taxes)
PIN regeneration chargeRs 50 (plus taxes)
Number of Cash transactions4 free cash transactions per month
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)5th transaction onwards - Rs.150/- per transaction plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) would be levied
Value of Cash transactionsAny HDFC Branch
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)2 lakh - Free per month per account.
 Above 2 lakh - Rs.5/- per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
Third party Cash transactionUpto a limit of Rs.25,000/- per day - Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)Above Rs.25,000/- not allowed
Any deliverable returned by courier due to negative reasons (no such consignee/consignee shifted and no such address)Rs 50/- per instance plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)

 

ICICI Bank

Here are the various charges of ICICI Bank's ATM cards as stated on icicibank.com:

Transaction typeTransaction charges
Joining FeeRs. 250 + GST as applicable
Annual FeeRs. 250 + GST as applicable
Lost card replacementRs. 199 + GST as applicable
Cash withdrawal from ICICI Bank ATM'sFree
Cash withdrawal from Non ICICI Bank ATM'sRs. 20 per withdrawal + GST as applicable
Balance Inquiry from ICICI Bank ATM'sFree
Balance Inquiry from Non ICICI Bank ATM'sRs. 8 per inquiry + GST as applicable

