ATM Charges Levied By Top Banks For Transactions And Other Services

Key lenders, both public and private, in the country offer ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain usage charges. From State Bank of India (SBI) to private sector peers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, banks offer a fixed number of ATM transactions free of cost every month. The ATM charges apply depending on the type - whether it belongs to the same bank where the customer's account is located or some other bank - and nature of ATM - whether the ATM is located in a metropolitan or any other city in the country. However, banks also charge an amount for the issuance and annual maintenance of ATMs.
Here's a comparison of ATM transaction charges by SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:
State Bank of India
Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on sbi.co.in:
|Debit Card Issuance Charges
|Normal (Classic/Global)
|Nil
|Gold Debit Card
|100/- (including service tax)
|Platinum Debit Card
|306/- (including service tax)
|Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)
|Classic Debit Card
|100/- plus service tax
|Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card
|150/- plus service tax
|Platinum Debit Card
|200/- plus service tax
|Pride/Premium Business Debit Card
|300/- plus service tax
|Debit Card Replacement Charges
|Rs.204/- (including service tax)
|Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN
|Rs.51/- (including service tax)
|Domestic Transaction Charges
|Transactions at State Bank Group ATMs
|Free
|Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only)
|Free
|Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account:
|Financial Transaction:
|17/- (including service tax)
|Non-Financial Transaction
|6/- (including service tax)
HDFC Bank
Here are the various charges of HDFC Bank's ATM cards as stated on hdfcbank.com:
|ATM / DEBIT CARD RELATED CHARGES
|ATM card
|No Charge
|ATM card - Replacement charges
|Replacement of a lost card - Rs 200 (plus taxes)
|ATM card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMs
|No Charge (effective 1st Dec 2014)
|Debit Card - Annual Fee - Regular
|Rs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
|Debit Card - Renewal Fee - Regular
|Rs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
|Debit Card - Annual Fee - Platinum
|Rs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
|Debit Card - Renewal Fee - Platinum
|Rs 750 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 1st June'15)
|Debit Card - Replacement charges
|Replacement/Reissuance Charges for Debit Cards - Rs. 200 plus applicable taxes
|Add-on debit card - Regular
|One add-on card - No Charge for the first year
|Rs 150 per year (plus taxes) (w.e.f. 25th Dec'14)
|Debit Card - Transaction charge - HDFC Bank ATMs
|No Charge
|Debit Card - Transaction charge - non HDFC Bank domestic ATMs
|First 5 Transactions Free across all Cities
|Transactions over and above free limit will be charged as under:
|Cash withdrawal - Rs. 20 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
|Non-Financial Transaction - Rs. 8.5 plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
|PIN regeneration charge
|Rs 50 (plus taxes)
|Number of Cash transactions
|4 free cash transactions per month
|(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)
|5th transaction onwards - Rs.150/- per transaction plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17) would be levied
|Value of Cash transactions
|Any HDFC Branch
|(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)
|2 lakh - Free per month per account.
|Above 2 lakh - Rs.5/- per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
|Third party Cash transaction
|Upto a limit of Rs.25,000/- per day - Rs.150/- plus applicable taxes (W.e.f 1st Nov'17)
|(Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal)
|Above Rs.25,000/- not allowed
ICICI Bank
Here are the various charges of ICICI Bank's ATM cards as stated on icicibank.com:
|Transaction type
|Transaction charges
|Joining Fee
|Rs. 250 + GST as applicable
|Annual Fee
|Rs. 250 + GST as applicable
|Lost card replacement
|Rs. 199 + GST as applicable
|Cash withdrawal from ICICI Bank ATM's
|Free
|Cash withdrawal from Non ICICI Bank ATM's
|Rs. 20 per withdrawal + GST as applicable
|Balance Inquiry from ICICI Bank ATM's
|Free
|Balance Inquiry from Non ICICI Bank ATM's
|Rs. 8 per inquiry + GST as applicable