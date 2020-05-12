ATM Card Cloning Incidents Reported In Delhi, Customers To Get Refund: SBI

SBI has said affected customers will get refunds

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said that it has come across reports of use of cloned ATM cards in the national capital of Delhi and assured refunds to the affected customers. All suspicious transactions should be reported to the home branch, the country's largest lender said. SBI addressed the issue in a tweet, via its official handle. "Cases of using cloned #ATMCards have been reported in Delhi. There appears to be a possible compromise at an ATM of another bank. Affected SBI customers are being helped & refunds will be processed as per the procedure," it said in the tweet.

As a safety measure for customers, SBI has also advised the account holders to change the ATM PIN at regular intervals, cover ATM/POS keypad while entering the PIN, memorize the security transaction number rather than writing it down on the card or elsewhere.

SBI has also urged customers to avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as PIN and to ensure that their mobile numbers linked to the account are updated so that they do not miss the transaction- related SMS.

Among others, it has also asked customers not to share their PIN with anybody, not to allow anyone inside the ATM while withdrawing money and not to respond to any e-mail, SMS etc. asking for confidential data.