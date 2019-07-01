Jet Fuel Prices Reduced By Nearly 6%

This is the second straight monthly reduction in rates of jet fuel

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were reduced by up to 5.9 per cent with effect from July 1. The price of aviation turbine fuel - or jet fuel - was slashed by Rs. 3,806 per kilolitre to Rs. 61,200 per kilolitre in Delhi, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation's website, iocl.com. That marked the second straight monthly reduction in the rates of jet fuel. After the revision, jet fuel rates stood at Rs 67,153.85 per kilolitre in Kolkata, Rs 61,199.79 per kilolitre in Mumbai and Rs 62,174.78 per kilolitre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil.

Here are jet fuel rates (rupees/kl) according to Indian Oil Corporation's website:

Metros Existing price in rupees per kilolitre New price (with effect from July 1, 2019) in rupees per kilolitre Delhi 65,006.8 61,200.36 Kolkata 70,421.41 67,153.85 Mumbai 64,946.04 61,199.79 Chennai 66,069.55 62,174.78

The reduction in ATF rates will ease the burden of cash-strapped airlines that are already reeling under pressure from cut-throat competition in the sector. State-owned fuel retailers revise rates of ATF on 1st of every month based on average international oil rates and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate in the preceding month.

Meanwhile, LPG or cooking gas prices were also reduced with effect from July 1, 2019, reversing a rising trend in the past four months.

The non-subsidised LPG price has been revised to Rs. 637 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs. 662.5 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs. 608.5 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs. 652.5 per cylinder in Chennai from July 1.

The subsidised LPG rates stand at Rs. 494.35 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs. 497.47 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs. 492.04 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs. 482.23 per cylinder in Chennai.

