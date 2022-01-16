Aviation Turbine Fuel Price Hiked By 4.2%

Avian turbine fuel prices have been hiked for the second time in January 2022

Avian turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel price was hiked by 4.2 per cent on Sunday, the second increase in rates this month, undertaken due to firming up of international oil prices, even as petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for more than two months now.

ATF price was hiked by Rs 3,232.87 per kilolitre, or 4.25 per cent, to Rs 79,294.91 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second increase in rates this month. Rates were hiked by Rs 2,039.63 per kl, or 2.75 per cent, to Rs 76,062.04 per kl on January 1, 2022 earlier.

These hikes have been effected after two rounds of price cuts in December 2021 as international oil prices had fell during the second half of November and mid-December.

Thereafter, international rates have firmed up, leading to the hike in ATF prices.

ATF price had peaked to Rs 80,835.04 per kl in mid-November before it was cut on December 1 and 15 by a total of Rs 6,812.25 per kl or 8.4 per cent.

Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month, based on the average price of the international benchmark in the preceding fortnight.

Unlike ATF, petrol and diesel rates are revised daily after taking the average price in the preceding fortnight.