Government Cuts Excise Duty On Jet Fuel To 11%

The move would bring down fuel prices for the ailing aviation industry

The government announced a reduction in excise duty applicable to aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel. The Revenue Department, under the Ministry of Finance, said in a notification on Wednesday that an excise duty of 11 per cent will be applicable on ATF, as against the existing 14 per cent. The new rate of excise duty will take effect on October 11, 2018, the official statement said. The move is expected to bring down fuel prices for the country's aviation industry, which has been hit hard by high fuel prices.

The government also said that it was "satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest".

The government had last month introduced a basic customs duty of 5 per cent on import of aviation turbine fuel, as part of its effort to bring down non-essential imports to contain the current account deficit and capital outflows.

However, that move was expected to have no significant impact on the carriers, according to analysts, as imports account for less than 5 per cent of domestic jet fuel consumption.

Government data reviewed by news agency Reuters showed the country's annual jet fuel consumption in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 stood at 7.6 million tonnes, while imports in that period were just 2,91,000 tonnes.

The reduction in excise duty comes amid high competition in the civil aviation market backed by robust passenger traffic.

Domestic airlines carried 913.95 lakh passengers from January to August this year, as against 754.11 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago - an annual growth of more than 21 per cent, according to aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.