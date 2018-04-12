Pension Scheme APY (Atal Pension Yojana): 10 Things You Must Know Before You Invest

Atal Pension Yojana (APY): PFRDA explains the contribution levels vis-a-vis minimum fixed monthly pension

APY or Atal Pension Yojana is a pension scheme mainly focused on unorganised sector employees. Available to all Indian citizens with a bank account, Atal Pension Scheme or APY is a government-run scheme that can be utilized to earn a fixed monthly pension of Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000, according to pension regulator PFRDA's website - pfrda.org.in. Atal Pension Yojana's subscriber base stood at 97.05 lakh at the end of fiscal year 2017-18, news agency Press Trust of India reported earlier this month. At over 97 lakh, the APY subscriber base was a tad lower than the target of 1 crore set by the regulator for the year.