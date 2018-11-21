Investing In Atal Pension Scheme (APY)? Here's How Much Contribution You Need To Make

Pension scheme APY (Atal Pension Yojana): One can start investing in the pension scheme at age 18

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a pension scheme focused on the unorganised sector. The pension scheme - Atal Pension Yojana - allows persons between 18 and 40 years of age to invest for up to 20 years to earn a fixed monthly pension of Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000 after attaining retirement - at age 60 years, according to regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)'s website - pfrda.org.in. Subscribing to the Atal pension scheme at an early age minimises the contribution required to reach the desired monthly pension, maximising the pension benefit, say wealth planners. (Also read: How to invest in Atal Pension Yojana)

Here's a comparison of indicative contribution levels required by the investor to earn a fixed monthly pension of Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000 under Atal Pension Yojana:

Fixed monthly pension of Rs 1,000

Fixed monthly pension of Rs 1,000 vs contribution period under Atal Pension Yojana

Age of joining Years of contribution Indicative monthly contribution (in rupees) Monthly pension to subscriber and spouse (in rupees) Indicative return of corpus to subscriber's nominee (in rupees) 18 42 42 1,000 1.7 Lakh 20 40 50 1,000 1.7 Lakh 25 35 76 1,000 1.7 Lakh 30 30 116 1,000 1.7 Lakh 35 25 181 1,000 1.7 Lakh 40 20 291 1,000 1.7 Lakh (Source: npscra.nsdl.co.in)

Fixed monthly pension of Rs 2,000

Fixed monthly pension of Rs 2,000 vs contribution period under Atal Pension Yojana

Age of joining Years of contribution Indicative monthly contribution (in rupees) Monthly pension to subscriber and spouse (in rupees) Indicative return of corpus to subscriber's nominee (in rupees) 18 42 84 2,000 3.4 lakh 20 40 100 2,000 3.4 lakh 25 35 151 2,000 3.4 lakh 30 30 231 2,000 3.4 lakh 35 25 362 2,000 3.4 lakh 40 20 582 2,000 3.4 lakh (Source: npscra.nsdl.co.in)

Fixed monthly pension of Rs 3,000

Fixed monthly pension of Rs 3,000 vs contribution period under Atal Pension Yojana

Age of joining Years of contribution Indicative monthly contribution (in rupees) Monthly pension to subscriber and spouse (in rupees) Indicative return of corpus to subscriber's nominee (in rupees) 18 42 126 3,000 5.1 Lakh 20 40 150 3,000 5.1 Lakh 25 35 226 3,000 5.1 Lakh 30 30 347 3,000 5.1 Lakh 35 25 543 3,000 5.1 Lakh 40 20 873 3,000 5.1 Lakh (Source: npscra.nsdl.co.in)

Fixed monthly pension of Rs 4,000

Fixed monthly pension of Rs 4,000 vs contribution period under Atal Pension Yojana

Age of joining Years of contribution Indicative monthly contribution (in rupees) Monthly pension to subscriber and spouse (in rupees) Indicative return of corpus to subscriber's nominee (in rupees) 18 42 168 4,000 6.8 Lakh 20 40 198 4,000 6.8 Lakh 25 35 301 4,000 6.8 Lakh 30 30 462 4,000 6.8 Lakh 35 25 722 4,000 6.8 Lakh 40 20 1164 4,000 6.8 Lakh (Source: npscra.nsdl.co.in)

Fixed monthly pension of Rs 5,000

Fixed monthly pension of Rs 5,000 vs contribution period under Atal Pension Yojana

Age of joining Years of contribution Indicative monthly contribution (in rupees) Monthly pension to subscriber and spouse (in rupees) Indicative return of corpus to subscriber's nominee (in rupees) 18 42 210 5,000 8.5 Lakh 20 40 248 5,000 8.5 Lakh 25 35 376 5,000 8.5 Lakh 30 30 577 5,000 8.5 Lakh 35 25 902 5,000 8.5 Lakh 40 20 1,454 5,000 8.5 Lakh (Source: npscra.nsdl.co.in)

Minimum investment required

One can invest in the Atal pension scheme through three modes of payment: monthly, quarterly and half-yearly. That means the pension scheme requires the investor to make a minimum of two contributions every year. For instance, an investor subscribing for the Atal scheme at the age of 18 years is required to pay Rs 42 per month to reach a pension goal of Rs. 1,000 per month.