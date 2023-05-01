At Rs 1.87 Lakh Crore, GST Collection For April 2023 Is Highest Ever

The GST collection in April 2023 was the highest-ever, the government said

The goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection for April 2023 was the highest-ever at Rs 1.87 lakh crore, the government said today.

Last month's gross GST collection was more than the previous highest in April 2022 by Rs 19,495 crore - or 12 per cent higher than the GST collection year-on-year.

The centre collected Rs 68,228 crore on April 20 - the highest-ever single-day collection.

The government's data shows GST collection increased by more than 10 per cent every month since January 2023.

"The revenues for April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year," the government's Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

"During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 16 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," it said.

Sikkim's GST revenue collection growth of 61 per cent was the highest among the states at Rs 426 crore in April 2023, compared to Rs 264 crore in the same month last year, according to data published by the government today.

Though Sikkim's GST revenue growth percentage is higher, the amount collected is smaller than in bigger states like Gujarat and Haryana.

GST revenue collection by states and growth

GST collection trends

Gujarat collected Rs 11,721 crore in April 2023, against Rs 11,264 crore in the same month last year - a rise of 4 per cent. Haryana collected Rs 10,035 crore this April, against Rs 8,197 crore in the same month last year - a 22 per cent growth.