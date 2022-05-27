AstraZeneca's Stock Rise 10%, A Day After Dividend Announcement Of Rs 8

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.'s stock jumped nearly 10 per cent, a day after the company's board declared dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Shares of AstraZeneca were last trading at Rs 2914, nearly 10 per cent higher, after hitting a day high of Rs 2965.25. The latest trade figure suggests over Rs 250 pre share gain from Thursday's close of Rs 2649.50.

That follows a stock exchange filing on Thursday which showed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2022, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the previous financial year, 2021-22.

