Maharashtra Assembly Election: Financial Markets To Remain Closed Today, Trading To Resume On Tuesday

Domestic financial markets will remain closed on Monday on account of assembly polls is on assembly polls in Maharashtra. Trading in the equity, debt and currency markets will resume on Tuesday, October 22. Equity market benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 246.32 points - or 0.63 per cent - higher at 39,298.38 on Friday, and the broader NSE Nifty index rose 75.50 points - or 0.65 per cent - to settle at 11,661.85, extending gains for the sixth session in a row. Analysts will closely monitor quarterly earnings reports from large cap companies such as Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ITC and Maruti Suzuki India for cues. (Also read: Assembly polls 2019 - Advantage BJP As Voting Begins In Maharashtra, Haryana)

The equity markets have clocked their longest gaining streak since mid-March, boosted by foreign fund inflows and positive developments on the Brexit front.

On Friday, the rupee ended flat at 71.14 against the US dollar.

Major lenders SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, auto makers Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India, and engineering company Larsen & Toubro will release their financial results for the quarter ended September 30 this week.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

