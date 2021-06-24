Rupee Gains For 2nd Straight Day, Settles 74.18 Against Dollar

Rupee Vs Dollar Today: The rupee settled at 74.18 against the dollar

Registeing gains for the second straight session, the rupee rose nine paise higher against the US dollar on Thursday, June 24, to settle at 74.18 (provisional), driven by a rally in domestic equities and a weaker American currency. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.20 against the dollar and registered an intra-day high of 74.16. It witnessed a low of 74.25.

''Globally, the US dollar index remains little changed at 91.83 levels as mixed signals from Fed officials for tapering have kept the dollar in pressure and halted their bullish rally. At present, the DXY index is hovering between the 91.70 and 92.20 mark. There is a strong resistance at 92.20 levels, which if broken we might see it going towards the 93-94 region soon,'' said Mr Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex.

''Domestically, the recent surge in oil prices and continued market volatility over Fed comments have caused some dent in the rupee's strong performance at the start of the year....FII flows and RBI's activeness shall drive the rupee movement ahead. Broadly, the USDINR pair is having strong resistance between 74.40 to 74.50 levels, which if the pair breaks, we may see the pair moving towards 75.00 to 75.20 levels in coming days,'' added Mr Pabari.