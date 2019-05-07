Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Jewellers Offering Up To 30% Off On Sale Of Gold Jewellery

Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Jewellers across country are offering schemes to lure customers on Akshay Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day for making investment in gold, property and other asset classes, has led to jewellers offering up to 30 per cent discount on sale of gold jewellery. Jewellers across the country are offering discounts and other schemes to lure customers on Akshaya Tritiya day for sale of jewellery and other ornaments. Jewellers are offering discounts of up to 30 per cent on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery in order to cater to demand on Akshaya Tritiya day. Meanwhile, gold price for 99.99 per cent purity on Akshaya Tritiya day declined marginally to Rs 31,634 per 10 grams, according to industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

Here are the discounts and schemes on sale of jewellery being offered on Akshaya Tritiya day 2019:

Delhi-based PC Jeweller is offering discount of up to 30 per cent on Akshaya Tritiya on making charges of gold jewellery, silver jewellery and articles, PC Jeweller said on its website. Flat 5 per cent cash back on minimum transaction of Rs 25,000 and maximum cash back of up to Rs 5,000 can be availed on online and offline transactions at PC Jewellers by using RBL Bank and ICICI Bank's credit cards. Cash back can be availed by user of IndusInd Bank debit and credit card, PC Jewellers said.

Tata's jewellery retailer, Tanishq, is offering a discount of 25 per cent on making charges of gold and diamond jeweller on Akshaya Tritiya, Tanishq said on its website.

Orra, jewellery retailer, is offering flat 25 per cent discount on Akshaya Tritiya day on making charges of gold jewellery.

