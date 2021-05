Leading paint maker Asian Paints registered a net profit of Rs 870 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2020-21, compared to Rs 480 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, marking a surge of 84 per cent growth year-on-year. On Wednesday, May 12, shares of Asian Paints settled 0.02 per cent lower at Rs 2,556.10 apiece on the BSE.