Revenue surged 24 per cent to Rs 5,294 crore.

Asian Paints posted a 14.6 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating estimate, buoyed by strong performances in its paints manufacturing vertical.

Net profit came in at Rs 636 crore ($89.16 million) in the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared with the Rs 555 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 614 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue surged 24 per cent to Rs 5,294 crore.

($1 = Rs 71.33)