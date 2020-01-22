Asian Paints Profit Jumps 20% In December Quarter

Asian Paints on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 764.43 crore for the third quarter of current financial year, marking a 20.23 per cent increase compared with its net profit in the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing, Asian Paints said its revenue came in at Rs 5,420.28 crore in the quarter ended December 31, as against Rs 5,263.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares in Asian Paints briefly edged higher after the earnings announcement before returning to the negative territory.

At 2:40 pm, Asian Paints shares traded 0.97 per cent lower at Rs 1,792.65 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was down 0.53 per cent.