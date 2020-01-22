Asian Paints Profit Jumps 20% In December Quarter

Shares in Asian Paints briefly edged higher after the earnings announcement before returning to the negative territory.

Asian Paints Profit Jumps 20% In December Quarter

Asian Paints on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 764.43 crore for the third quarter of current financial year, marking a 20.23 per cent increase compared with its net profit in the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing, Asian Paints said its revenue came in at Rs 5,420.28 crore in the quarter ended December 31, as against Rs 5,263.04 crore in the year-ago period. 

Shares in Asian Paints briefly edged higher after the earnings announcement before returning to the negative territory.

At 2:40 pm, Asian Paints shares traded 0.97 per cent lower at Rs 1,792.65 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was down 0.53 per cent.

Comments
Asian Paints

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News