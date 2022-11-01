Ashok Leyland's Total Sales Rise 34% To 14,863 Units In October

Ashok Leyland had sold 11,079 units in the same month last year.(File)

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 34 per cent rise in total sales at 14,863 units in October 2022.

The company had sold 11,079 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 13,860 units, as against 10,043 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 38 per cent, it added.

Exports were marginally down at 1,003 units, as compared to 1,036 units in October last year.

