Ashok Leyland Sales Rise 5% In November

Ashok Leyland's truck sales rose 23 per cent to 4,238 units

Total domestic and export sales for commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland rose 5 per cent to 10,659 units in November compared with sales of 10,175 units sold in the last year. The rise in sales came on the back of outperformance of light commercial vehicle business which registered an annual gain of 32 per cent.

Ashok Leyland's medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales however declined 14 per cent to 5,114 units. In the month of November Ashok Leyland's truck sales rose 23 per cent to 4,238 units while bus sales fell 90 per cent to 184 units. Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 0.05 per cent to Rs 92.15.