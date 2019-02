Automaker Ashok Leyland Ltd posted a 21.5 per cent fall in its third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by weak consumer demand.

Profit fell to Rs 381 crore ($53.56 million) for the three months ended December 31, compared with Rs 485 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 276 crore, according to Refinitiv data.