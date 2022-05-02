As Power Demand Peaks, 33% Thermal Plants Left With 10% Or Less Of Coal Stocks

Around 33 per cent of the country's thermal power plants are left with minimal coal stocks

As India's electricity demand touched a record high in April with extreme heat wave conditions ravaging the whole of northern India, 33 per cent of the country's thermal power stations are left with 10 per cent or less of coal stock compared to the normative limit.

According to the latest daily coal stock report released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), 54 out of the total 165 thermal power plants which are currently in operation, are left with 10 per cent or less of dry fuel stock.

Thermal power stations left with 0 per cent to 5 per cent of coal stock compared to normative stock, are 27, while another 27 plants are left with 6 per cent to 10 per cent coal stocks.

Therefore 54 out of the 165 stations under CEA's watch or 33 per cent of them are left with 10 per cent and less of coal stocks.

Meanwhile, country's power demand grew 13.2 per cent to 135.4 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), as the electricity requirement in the north grew between 16 per cent and 75 per cent, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

The unprecedented electricity use resulted in widespread power cuts in April, as utilities scrambled to manage demand as coal supplies dwindled. Power supply fell short of demand by 2.41 billion units, or 1.8 per cent, the worst since October 2015.

Demand for power in Delhi rose 42 per cent in April, with northern states such as Punjab and Rajasthan seeing electricity demand grow 36 per cent and 28 per cent respectively, government data showed.