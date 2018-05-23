As Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Hit Unprecedented Levels, Government Aims At Long Term Solution Ravi Shankar Prasad says that the government wants to take steps that take care of the unnecessary ambiguity arising out of frequent ups and downs

Government had raised excise duty nine times between November 2014 and January 2016



At the same time, the opposition has cornered the government on the rising fuel prices. Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram saysthat there is a scope of price reduction of Rs 25.



"Bonanza to central government is Rs 25 on every litre of petrol. This money rightfully belongs to the average consumer. Central government saves Rs 15 on every litre of petrol due to fall in crude oil prices. It also puts additional tax of Rs 10 on every litre of petrol," Chidambaram added.



It is noteworthy that the government had raised excise duty nine times between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre.



The central government levies Rs 19.48 a litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel.



State sales tax or VAT varies from state to state. Unlike excise duty, VAT is ad valorem and results in higher revenues for the state when rates move up.



In Delhi, VAT on petrol was Rs 15.84 a litre, and Rs 9.68 on diesel in April. Today it is Rs 16.34 on petrol and Rs 10.02 a litre on diesel. Currently, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis, a practice adopted by oil marketing companies in June 2017. The prices are implemented at fuel cities at 6 am.



