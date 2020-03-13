"Sebi, Stock Exchanges Have Robust Risk Management Framework": Read Regulator's Full Statement

Sebi's statement came hours within the markets resumed trading after a 10 per cent fall in benchmark indices triggered the lower circuit.

Market regulator Sebi or Securities and Exchange Board of India said on Friday that the current fall in the domestic stock markets "has been significantly lower" than global counterparts. In a statement released during market hours, on a day benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered most of intraday losses after plummeting more than 10 per cent each, Sebi said: "Over  the  last  few  days the Indian  stock  market  has  been  moving  in  tandem  with other global markets owing to concerns relating to COVID-19 pandemic, resultant fear of economic slowdown, recent fall in global crude prices, etc."

Here's the full statement by the markets regulator:

In morning, the benchmark indices had crashed 10 per cent each, triggering the lower circuit for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis.

