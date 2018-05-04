As GST Collections In April Cross Rs 1 Lakh Crore, FY19 Target Achievable: Report The combined GST revenue estimated for FY19 would beat Rs 12.9 trillion or an average Rs 1.07 trillion a month.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The GST mop-up in the entire fiscal 2018 (from July to March) stood at Rs 7.41 trillion. Mumbai: With the GST collection in April crossing the Rs 1-trillion-mark, the FY19 target of Rs 12.9 trillion (12.9 lakh crore) mop-up seems feasible, says a report. Of the gross GST collection of Rs 1,03,458 crore in April, the CGST component stood at Rs 18,652 crore, SGST contributed Rs 25,704 crore, and the IGST component stood at Rs 50,548 crore, according to the finance ministry.



"Going forward, with government introducing anti-evasion measures like TDS, TCS and credit matching, these could be hopeful of very good GST collection for FY19," SBI Research said in a report today.



For FY19, of all the 15 states, seven -- Karnataka, Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand--have projected their tax revenue growth to be lower than 14 per cent while rest have estimated a better tax collection.



The report said looking at the GST budgetary estimates for FY19 across the states, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bengal, Haryana and Bihar are highly depending on GST (share of GST totax revenue is over 38 per cent) while for Andhra, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand it is less than 25 per cent and may rely on the other sources of revenue to meet their funds.



Apart from GST, there are other taxes like corporation taxes and stamps and registration fees contributing largely to state exchequer.



"We believe that to improve tax collection, the statesshould focus on to increase the tax-base, rather than imposing higher taxes on other sources," the report said.



It further said, state GST need some time to settledown, but with the increased tax base and better compliance,the revenue collection for the state will improve in next twoto three years down the line.



It may give the states the much needed cushion to adjust taxes on other revenue sources to the advantage of consumer, the report said.



