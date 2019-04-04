Arun Jaitley Says Will Seek To Enable More Rate Cuts

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that if re-elected the government would continue with fiscal consolidation and pursue policies to enable further reduction in interest rates, after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

Voting in general election begins next week, and the result will be known on May 23.

Speaking at an industry event, Mr Jaitley also said the government would look at reducing the goods and services tax on cement.

