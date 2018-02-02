Arun Jaitley Proved Healthcare Scheme Is 'Jumla': P Chidambaram

"Yesterday, I had said that the new health care scheme is a 'jumla' (mere claim) with no money provided in the budget. Today, (the Finance Minister) has admitted that no money has been provided and he will 'raise money in the future'. Perfect jumla," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.
Mr Jaitley in his budget speech on Thursday announced a National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) providing health insurance worth Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore poor families -- 50 crore individuals -- per year.
Referring to the proposed scheme, the Congress leader said it would entail huge expenditure but no money was provided.
He said if the insurance companies foot the bill, the estimated premium at Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per family will require an outgo from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore per year. "Is the Finance Minister serious," the former Finance Minister asked.