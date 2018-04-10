Are PPF Partial Withdrawals Taxable? All You Need To Know

PPF or public provident fund is one of the most popular small savings schemes. For risk-averse investors, PPF is one of the most suitable schemes for savings towards retirement, say financial planners. PPF accounts have a maturity period of 15 years, which can be extended further. Apart from higher interest rates as compared to bank deposits, PPF contribution, interest earned and maturity proceeds are all tax-free. PPF contribution up to Rs. 1.5 lakh in a financial year is eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.Partial withdrawals from PPF accounts are permissible every year from seventh financial year from the year of opening account, according to India Post website. If the PPF accounts are extended beyond the maturity of 15 years, partial withdrawals can also be made. Tax experts say that PPF partial withdrawals also don't attract any tax. "PPF deposits fall under the EEE ( Exempt, Exempt, Exempt ) tax category, which means an investor is not liable to pay tax at all three levels - investment, earning and withdrawal. All payments from PPF shall be exempt from tax under Section 10 (11) and partial withdrawals or premature closure are not exceptions," says Naveen Wadhwa, DGM at Taxmann.com.

"In other words, investors shall not be liable to pay any tax on the interest portion or the principal sum received on premature closure of the PPF account," Mr Wadhwa adds.



In case of partial withdrawal of PPF account, the amount of withdrawal is restricted to 50 per cent of the balance in the PPF account at the end of the fourth year immediately preceding the year of withdrawal or the year immediately preceding the year of withdrawal, whichever is lower.

A PPF account holder can avail of loan facility in the third financial year, from the financial year in which the account was opened. A loan can be taken up to 25 per cent of the amount in the account at the end of the second year immediately preceding the year in which the loan is applied for. The PPF investor can repay the loan in lump sum or instalments.

Once the PPF investor repays the first loan, a second loan can be obtained. This loan facility is available till the end of fifth financial year from the end of the financial year in which initial subscription was made. PPF investor can take a loan only once a year.



