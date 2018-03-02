ArcelorMittal To Form Joint Venture With Nippon Steel To Buy Essar Steel

ArcelorMittal unit ArcelorMittal India Pvt Ltd submitted a plan to the National Company Law Tribunal, which deals with insolvency and company disputes, on February 12 to bid for Essar Steel in partnership with Nippon Steel.
In February, ArcelorMittal and a group led by Russia's VTB made separate bids for Essar Steel, which faces claims of nearly $8 billion from banks and other creditors and suppliers.
Essar Steel was among a dozen of India's biggest debt defaulters that were pushed to bankruptcy court last year after a central bank order aimed at clearing $147 billion in bad loans at the country's banks choked lending.
