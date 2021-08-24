Aptus Value Housing Finance Makes Weak Market Debut, Lists At Discount Of 6.53%

Aptus Value Housing Finance received 94.82 crore bids for 5.51 crore shares on the offer.

Aptus Value Housing Finance made a weak debut on stock markets as the shares opened for trading at Rs 329.95 on the BSE, marking a discount of 6.53 per cent from the issue price of Rs 353. On the National Stock Exchange, Aptus Value Housing Finance shares fell as much as 5.66 per cent from the issue price. Aptus Value Housing Finance shares were in high demand during the three-day share sale via initial public offering (IPO) which ended on August 12. The IPO was subscribed 17.20 times.

Aptus Value Housing Finance's Rs 2,780.05 crore consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 2,280.05 crore.

The company received bids for 94.82 crore shares as against 5.51 crore on offer, as per data available on the NSE website.

Aptus Value Housing Finance is one of the leading housing finance companies in South India. It offers home loans for purchase of residential properties, and mainly targets first-time homebuyers in low and middle-income groups as well as self-employed customers.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the IPO, whereas KFin is the registrar to the issue.

As of 10:30 am, Aptus Value Housing Finance shares traded 2.65 per cent lower at Rs 343 per share from issue price at Rs 353.