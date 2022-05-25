Adani Ports' Profit Falls Over A Fifth To Rs 1,033 Crore In March Quarter

Adani Ports (APSEZ) quarterly profit falls 22 pc to Rs 1,033 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has reported a 21.78 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,033 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

According to a BSE filing late Tuesday, the country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,321 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company's consolidated total income increased to Rs 4,417.87 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal as against Rs 4,072.42 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses also rose to Rs 3,309.18 crore in the latest quarter under review against Rs 2,526.91 crore in the same period.

Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ Karan Adani said FY22 had been a stellar year for APSEZ, achieving various milestones for itself and new benchmarks for India's maritime industry.

According to a company statement, it did a record cargo volume of 312 MMT, with Mundra port alone handling 150 MMT, a feat never achieved by any other commercial port.