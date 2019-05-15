April Trade Deficit Widens To $15.33 Billion

Trade deficit was $13.72 billion in April 2018.

India's trade deficit widened to $15.33 billion in April from a year ago, the trade ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trade deficit was $13.72 billion in April 2018.

Merchandise exports remained almost flat at $26.07 billion in April compared with a year earlier, while imports were up 4.5 per cent at $41.40 billion, official data showed.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.