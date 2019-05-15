NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

April Trade Deficit Widens To $15.33 Billion

Merchandise exports remained almost flat at $26.07 billion in April compared with a year earlier.

Economy | | Updated: May 15, 2019 18:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
April Trade Deficit Widens To $15.33 Billion

Trade deficit was $13.72 billion in April 2018.


India's trade deficit widened to $15.33 billion in April from a year ago, the trade ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trade deficit was $13.72 billion in April 2018.

Merchandise exports remained almost flat at $26.07 billion in April compared with a year earlier, while imports were up 4.5 per cent at $41.40 billion, official data showed.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Trade deficit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsWest BengalKamal HaasanDonald TrumpNavjot Singh SidhuTejashwi YadavChandrayaan 2Elections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupBMW X5WhatsApp Realme XRedmi Note 7sHypertension Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top