Profit
Home | Your Money

April-November Net Direct Tax Collection Up Over 14% To 5.51 Lakh Crore Rupees

Direct tax collection grew 14.7% from a year earlier to Rs 5.51 lakh crore during April to November, the finance ministry said.

Your Money | | Updated: December 10, 2018 12:53 IST
Net direct tax collections in 1st eight months of this fiscal represent 48% of total budgeted estimates.


NEW DELHI: Direct tax collection grew 14.7 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 5.51 lakh crore ($77.77 billion) during April to November, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Citing provisional figures, the ministry said net direct tax collections in the first eight months of this fiscal year ending in March 2019 represent 48 per cent of the total budgeted estimates for the 2018/19 fiscal year.



