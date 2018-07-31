April-June Fiscal Deficit At Nearly 69% Of 2018-19 Target

Net tax receipts in the fiscal first quarter were at Rs 2.37 lakh crore, government data showed

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 4.29 lakh crore ($62.57 billion) for April-June, or 68.7 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 80.8 per cent a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 2.37 lakh crore, government data showed.

The government expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent of GDP in 2017-18.

($1 = Rs 68.5650)

