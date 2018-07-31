NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

April-June Fiscal Deficit At Nearly 69% Of 2018-19 Target

The government expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP this fiscal year.

Economy | | Updated: July 31, 2018 15:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
April-June Fiscal Deficit At Nearly 69% Of 2018-19 Target

Net tax receipts in the fiscal first quarter were at Rs 2.37 lakh crore, government data showed

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 4.29 lakh crore ($62.57 billion) for April-June, or 68.7 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 80.8 per cent a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 2.37 lakh crore, government data showed.

The government expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent of GDP in 2017-18.

($1 = Rs 68.5650)

© Thomson Reuters 2018

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fiscal deficitFiscal deficit targetEconomic growth

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsMonsoon SessionImran KhanHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Oppo F9 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top