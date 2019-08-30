April-July Fiscal Deficit Crosses 77% Of Budgeted Target

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per centfor 2019/20, same as 2018/19.

Fiscal deficit in the four months through July stood at Rs 5.48 lakh crore ($76.65 billion), or 77.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of the fiscal year were Rs 3.39 lakh crore rupees, while total expenditure was Rs 9.47 lakh crore rupees, government data showed.

