Profit
Home | Economy

April-July Fiscal Deficit Crosses 77% Of Budgeted Target

Net tax receipts in the first four months of the fiscal year were Rs 3.39 lakh crore rupees, government data showed.

Economy | | Updated: August 30, 2019 16:15 IST
The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per centfor 2019/20, same as 2018/19.


Fiscal deficit in the four months through July stood at Rs 5.48 lakh crore ($76.65 billion), or 77.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of the fiscal year were Rs 3.39 lakh crore rupees, while total expenditure was Rs 9.47 lakh crore rupees, government data showed.

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent for 2019/20, same as 2018/19.



